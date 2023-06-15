Forecasters have predicted that the powerful storm could be the strongest to hit the region in 25 years

A powerful cyclone is preparing to touch down on regions of India and Pakistan, with more than 170,000 people evacuating their homes as a result.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which means 'disaster' in Bengali, is predicted by forecasters to be one of the worst to hit India and Pakistan in the last quarter of a century. Fears have been raised over the impact on crops and infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

North-western areas of India and southern parts of Pakistan are currently being battered by gale force winds and heavy rain. Rescue services have been put on standby as authorities prepare to deal with the aftermath of the cyclone.

According to the NASA Earth Observatory, the cyclone had been brewing in the Arabian Sea for over a week before it was first expected to hit land. Unusually warmer winds in the sea, owning to increasing temperatures, have contributed to the storm's growing strength, with wind speed predicted to reach 125km/hr to 135km/hr and wind gusts of up to 150km/hr by the time it reaches land.

Biparjoy comes after the region experienced deadly floods last year, with 1,700 people killed in Pakistan as a result of the extreme weather.

Cyclone Biparjoy has been brewing for at least a week in the Arabian Sea, with the storm expected to hit India and Pakistan on Thursday evening (15 June). (Credit: NASA Earth Observatory)

What areas of India and Pakistan are being hit by Cyclone Biparjoy?

The cyclone is predicted to primarily hit the stretch of coast between the two countries. This includes the 200 mile stretch between the coast ton of Mandvi in the Gujarat state of Indian, up to the major, and densely populated, city of Karachi in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Indian Meterological Department predicts that the storm is due to hit the port village of Jakhau on Thursday (15 June) late evening. Anxiety around the impact on smaller towns and villages with poorer infrastructure along the coastline is high, with the department also warning of the "total destruction" of traditional mud huts and straw thatched homes.

Pakistani officials have also forecasted that the south-eastern province of Sindh is due to be hit by gusts of up to 140km/hr, with storm surges possibly reaching as high as 11.5ft.

What have officials said about the cyclone?

Rushikesh Patel said that preparations such as evacuations and rescue teams on standby have been taken as the county aims to "ensure zero casualties". It comes after at least seven people reportedly died during heavy rain earlier this week in India, including incidents of drownings off of the coast of Mumbai.