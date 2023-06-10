The apocalyptic scenes in New York brought the climate crisis back to the top of the news agenda, and it needs to stay there

A person waiting for the Subway wears a filtered mask as smoky haze from wildfires in Canada blankets the Bronx borough of New York City (Image: Getty)

One of the most shared images of New York to emerge from the after-effects of the Canadian wildfires this week was a billboard in Manhattan for the video game Diablo IV.

Its tagline of “Welcome to Hell, New York” was a perfect example of life imitating art, set as it was against an ominous orange sky that looked like it was on fire. The marketers behind the game could not have planned it any better if they’d tried:

A billboard advert for Diablo IV in New York City, which went viral when an orange haze descended on the city (Image: Twitter)

Of course, the apocalyptic scenes in Canada and the eastern States should not be viewed as simply a social media-friendly spectacle. They are apocalyptic in a very real sense - the direct result of our impact on the climate.

While the wildfire season in Canada always runs from late Spring through to October, destruction on this scale, this early in the season, is extremely rare. The fires have already burned through more than 3.3 million hectares of land - an area bigger than Wales.

Already, it looks like Canada is set to have its most destructive wildfire season in history. It comes after much of North America has registered record heat and drought, as climate change continues to warm the planet.

It’s not a problem unique to that part of the world, as we’re all too aware. An expert told our reporter Isabella Boneham that wildfire season here “will extend into the autumn” in future and be more like Mediterranean regions. Dr Gareth Clay of the University of Manchester said the UK is likely to see “more extreme fire behaviour” including longer flame lengths, which will make “control and suppression more challenging”.

This week has been a grim one, even by climate news standards. We also learned that scientists are likely to record a global average temperature of more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels over the next five years. The World Meteorological Organisation said that there is a 66% chance of this temperature being recorded at least once between now and 2027 – which would mark the first time in human history.

Then there was the news that Arctic summer sea ice could be wiped out in as little as 10 years - a decade earlier than previously predicted.

News like this can be hugely dispiriting - it can make us resigned to inaction and a feeling of helplessness. But it’s too easy to look away: we need to confront the challenge, to make tiny changes to our own consumption habits, and to demand more action from our policy-makers.

It’s vital that we look for the solutions and acknowledge the progress, as well as staying cognisant of the facts around the climate crisis.

