The thunderstorm alerts are in place for this weekend with “torrential” rain of up to 40mm in an hour expected to hit roads, homes and businesses

Yellow warnings for thunderstorms have been issued by the Met Office across several regions in England this weekend as temperatures are set to soar to 30C.

The alert is in force from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday (10 June) with “heavy rain and hail likely to develop”.

The forecaster has warned that weather conditions will be “torrential and thundery” bringing 30-40mm of rain in an hour. Where there are multiple showers regions could see in excess of 60mm of rain.

The thunderstorm alert has been issued for the East of England, South West England, the West Midlands and North West England, affecting major cities including Manchester, Cardiff and London.

The Met Office said there is a “small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded as a result of heavy rain, as it warned of dangerous driving conditions on Saturday (10 June) due to spray and sudden flooding, which could result in road closures.

‘Torrential’ thunderstorm warnings issued as 30C heat forecast. (Photo: Getty Images)

It has also warned of possible cancellations and delays to rail services where flooding or lightning strikes occur, as well as a “slight chance” of power cuts affecting some homes and businesses.

The Met Office said the high pressure which has been responsible for the last couple of weeks of settled weather “will drift away towards Scandinavia,allowing a plume of warm air from the south to influence the weekend weather” with the transition beginning late on Thursday (8 June).

The alert comes after the forecaster has predicted that the UK will be hotter than Marbella, Ibiza and Tenerife over the weekend, with 30C highs.

It has prompted the Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to issue its first heat warning of the year covering six regions in England, London, the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, South East and South West.

The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency has issued its first heat warning of the year covering six regions. (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

The heat warning is in place from 9am on Friday (9 June) until Monday morning (12 June).

The UKHSA has advised the public to keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day between 11am and 3pm, walk their dogs at cooler times of the day, close windows and curtains in rooms, cover up with suitable clothing and drink plenty of fluids.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UKHSA said: “In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.

“Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

In its forecast the Met Office said the weather will turn “warmer and more unsettled into the weekend”.

Friday will see mainly dry conditions across the UK with lengthy spells of sunshine but there will be outbreaks of showery rain edging in across the southwest during the day.