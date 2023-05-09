The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for thunderstorms forecasting both heavy showers and sunny spells for the rest of the week

Thunder and heavy rain showers are forecast across the UK this week amid spells of sunshine.

The Met Office says showers will develop in western parts of the country on Tuesday (9 May) and will become heavier throughout the day, with hail and thunder expected towards the evening, particularly in the south and west.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rain will continue into Wednesday, developing into other areas throughout the day, with some sunny spells between the showers.

Conditions are expected to brighten on Thursday, although forecasters warn there may be spells of heavy rain and thunder, and rain showers are set to dampen southern parts of the country on Friday.

Flood alerts are currently in force for England and Scotland, although the Met Office says the weather should feel warm across the UK despite continued predictions of rain.

Thunder and rain warning as Met Office issues flood alerts across UK. (Photo: Getty Images)

Liverpool will see sunshine on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening just in time for the Eurovision kick-off. The city can expect cloud and some rain on Wednesday (10 May), sun and rain on Thursday (11 May), and a dry day on Friday (12 May), the Met Office said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The final day of the competition on Saturday (13 May) is set to remain dry and cloudy with temperatures reaching a high of 16C.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said in a video: “There will be some sunshine and showers as low pressure dominates the weather pattern however towards the end of the week into the weekend this area of high pressure may just start to build in to give a drier few days.”

Mr Dewhurst said the weather “brightens up for everyone” on Tuesday afternoon with “a day of sunshine and showers to come.”

He added: “The odd rumble of thunder is possible so there could be some local disruption so it’s worth taking extra care when you’re out and about.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meteorologist said there would be a “good deal of sunshine” across western parts of England and in northern Wales too and for the rest of the week there will be a “continuation” of “sunny spells and heavy thundery showers.”