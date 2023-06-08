NYC has been covered in a haze this week due to Canadian wildfires

Residents of New York City have found their home covered in smoke over the last few days due to wildfires which have been burning across Canada for weeks.

In some areas, the smoke presented as a murky haze but in others it tinged the sky a deep orange. New York topped the list of most polluted major cities in the world on Tuesday (6 June), as smoke from the fires continues to blanket the city, and as a result air pollution alerts have been issued across the United States.

The presence of the smoke has made some of New York’s most well-known landmarks and destinations look a little different, including the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Times Square and the Chrysler Building. Take a look through our gallery to see these shocking images.

Read more:

1 . Statue of Liberty The smoky haze even enveloped the famous landmark the Statue of Liberty in Upper Bay. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

2 . Bryant Park People sit in Bryant Park in central Manhattan. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

3 . Battery Park A boat can still be seen passing by Battery Park in lower Manhattan through the smoke. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

4 . Times Square People continue their business and make their way around Times Square. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)