A high school student was prescribed depression medication without his parents’ consent

A viral TikTok video has caused outrage after a 15-year-old boy was prescribed antidepressants without his father’s knowledge.

In recent years, the US has created legislation that gives children the right to seek medical help without parental consent in a bid towards maximum protection of children’s rights.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new state law was made to assist a child if they are from an unhealthy family. However, if all is fine within the household and parents were not informed, problems could arise.

Eli Holt took to TikTok to warn other parents (Images: @mr.notnew / Adobe Stock)

The latter can be seen in a clip posted to social media, which has been viewed over 277,000 times.

A father in the state of Washington took to TikTok claiming that his son has been on antidepressants for months without his knowledge.

Here’s what you need to know about the incident and how antidepressants are prescribed in the UK:

A viral video on TikTok has people concerned over new state law in USA, where children can be prescribed medication without parental consent (Pic: SOPA/Getty)

What happened?

TikTok user @Mr.notnew, whose real name is Eli Holt, posted a video to the platform at the end of June informing parents in the state of Washington about his recent shocking news.

Mr Holt received a phone call from his son’s high school counsellor telling him his 15-year-old had not collected his antidepressants at the end of the school year.

Not having any knowledge that his son, Chas, was taking or even had been prescribed the medication, Mr Holt was shocked to learn that the school psychiatrist of Snohomish, Washington, had given the boy antidepressants after a visit, and he had been taking them for several months.

Read More Mental Health Awareness Week: antidepressant use soars but access to therapy plummets during Covid pandemic

Chas believed that his father had been informed about the drugs.

Eli has good communication with the school due to Chas being on an IEP (Individualized Education Program - a US scheme for students who need extra support), but neither the school nor the psychiatrist had told him because of the new State law.

Eli explained that he should have been informed: “Number one, if they’re giving a child prescriptions and you are home, you should know. Period.

“Number two, the only time I could see them keeping stuff like that from you is if they believe that there’s abuse in the home or if they feel the child is in danger. 100%, I would agree with them not telling me.

“Number three, what if he was allergic to medications like that? That kid can barely fill out a job application, how is he going to know all his medical history?”

What are antidepressants?

Antidepressants are psychiatric medications that often come in tablet form. They are licensed to treat depression, anxiety disorders, and phobias among others.

According to Mind, antidepressants work by boosting the activity of particular brain chemicals such as serotonin or noradrenaline, which are thought to work in regulating mood.

Read More Student mental health: Humen charity unveils league table ranking UK universities by levels of support

It is important to note that this type of medication does not work for everyone, with antidepressants coming in various forms and causing different side effects.

Furthermore, there is no scientific evidence that depression is caused by a chemical imbalance which could be corrected by antidepressants.

While the drugs can alleviate symptoms of the mental health problems, they do not always help with the causes - doctors will often prescribe them alongside talking therapy to deal with the root of the problems.

Statins, which lower cholesterol and which prevent many heart attacks and strokes may also be protective against depression. Photo: AdobeStock

How are antidepressants prescribed in the UK?

Eight in 100 people in the UK experience mixed anxiety or depression a week, with three in 100 suffering from depression alone.

In the viral TikTok video it showed the state of Washington school’s psychiatrist prescribing Eli’s son antidepressants. However, only some healthcare professionals are allowed to prescribe the medication in the UK.

Your doctor (GP), a psychiatrist or a specialist pharmacist can prescribe antidepressants, while some can only be prescribed if you are supervised by a mental health professional.

Antidepressants are usually prescribed in small doses, and if you are under 18 the dosage amount should be carefully considered - not all antidepressants are licensed for use by under 18s in the UK.

To understand who can prescribe the medication and how much for young people, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence produces guidelines for treating depression in children, with recommendations on when to treat and how.