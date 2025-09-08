An Australian woman who murdered three elderly relatives with a poisoned beef Wellington has been sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 33 years.

Erin Patterson, 50, was found guilty in July of murdering her husband’s parents, Gail and Don Patterson, and aunt Heather Wilkinson, in 2023 by lacing their lunch with powdered death cap mushrooms. The mother of two was also found guilty of attempting to murder a fourth lunch guest, her husband’s uncle Ian Wilkinson, who survived the toxic meal after undergoing a liver transplant.

Patterson remained silent throughout the hearing as Supreme Court of Victoria judge Christopher Beale outlined his decision. She closed her eyes before Justice Beale ordered her to stand for the sentence – 25 years for attempted murder, and life in prison for each count of murder.

“The prosecution submits, and your counsel concedes, that your offending falls into the worst category of offending for these offences and that you should receive the maximum penalties for your crimes – I agree,” Justice Beale said. Justice Beale said the prosecution, “having regard to the horrendous nature” of the crimes, had fought for Patterson to be refused parole.

Her lawyers argued that she would endure “harsher than usual” prison conditions by the likelihood of being locked in a cell alone for 22 hours each day for the rest of her life. Justice Beale agreed, noting the adverse health impacts of isolation. “Because of the nature of your crimes and your notoriety, you have been assessed as being at significant risk from other prisoners,” he said.

“United Nations Guidelines known as the Bangkok Rules provide that a prisoner should not be in separation for more than 15 days at a time, but you have now been in separation continuously for 15 months.” Accounting for time already served, Patterson will be 82 by the time she can apply for release.

Outside court, Mr Wilkinson, the sole survivor who became a critical witness in the trial, paid tribute to the doctors and nurses who treated his relatives, and thanked police and prosecutors for bringing the “truth to light”. He said: “Our lives and the life of our community depends on the kindness of others.

“I’d like to encourage everybody to be kind to each other. Finally I want to say thank you to the many people from across Australia and around the world who, through their prayers and messages of support, have encouraged us.”