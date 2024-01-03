Dozens killed after explosions rock ceremony honouring late Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani
At least 73 people have been killed in explosions at an event honouring the late Iranian general Qassem Soleimani
At least 73 people have been killed and 170 others injured in explosions at an event honouring a prominent Iranian general who died in a US air strike in 2020, it has been reported. No party has claimed responsibility for the the attack, which has been described as "terroristic" by a senior official, amid wider tensions in the Middle East over Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The state-run Irna news agency quoted Dr Mohammad Saberi, the head of emergency services in Kerman, where the explosions occurred, as the source of the casualty figures. The blasts struck an event marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.
The explosions occurred near his grave in Kerman, about 510 miles (820km) south-east of the capital, Tehran/ Authorities said some people were injured while fleeing after the blasts.
Gen Soleimani, celebrated as a national hero by supporters of Iran's theocracy, was the mastermind behind the country's regional military activities. However, American officials viewed him as a formidable adversary during the Iraq War. He was accused of supplying militants with lethal roadside bombs, causing casualties among US troops.
Following his death, Kerman's deputy governor, Rahman Jalali, labelled the attack as "terroristic," though he didn't provide further details. Various parties, including exile groups, militant organisations, and state actors, could be responsible for the assault on Soleimani. Iran, known for supporting groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi rebels in Yemen, faces multiple potential adversaries.
Gen Soleimani's demise led to significant public gatherings in the past. His funeral in 2020 resulted in a tragic stampede, claiming the lives of at least 56 people and injuring over 200 others as thousands attended the procession.
