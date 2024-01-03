At least 73 people have been killed in explosions at an event honouring the late Iranian general Qassem Soleimani

A view of the scene after explosions leave at least 73 dead in explosions near slain General Qassem Soleimani's tomb, in Kerman City, Iran. Picture: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

At least 73 people have been killed and 170 others injured in explosions at an event honouring a prominent Iranian general who died in a US air strike in 2020, it has been reported. No party has claimed responsibility for the the attack, which has been described as "terroristic" by a senior official, amid wider tensions in the Middle East over Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The state-run Irna news agency quoted Dr Mohammad Saberi, the head of emergency services in Kerman, where the explosions occurred, as the source of the casualty figures. The blasts struck an event marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The explosions occurred near his grave in Kerman, about 510 miles (820km) south-east of the capital, Tehran/ Authorities said some people were injured while fleeing after the blasts.

Gen Soleimani, celebrated as a national hero by supporters of Iran's theocracy, was the mastermind behind the country's regional military activities. However, American officials viewed him as a formidable adversary during the Iraq War. He was accused of supplying militants with lethal roadside bombs, causing casualties among US troops.

Following his death, Kerman's deputy governor, Rahman Jalali, labelled the attack as "terroristic," though he didn't provide further details. Various parties, including exile groups, militant organisations, and state actors, could be responsible for the assault on Soleimani. Iran, known for supporting groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi rebels in Yemen, faces multiple potential adversaries.