A 13-year-old Egyptian schoolboy killed his classmate before cutting his body into pieces with a power saw and scattering the remains around the city.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brutal killing took place in the Ismailia Governorate, Egypt, where investigators said the suspect, identified only as Youssef A., lured his schoolmate Mohamed A. M. to his family’s apartment in the Al-Mahatta Al-Jadida district while his parents were away. It was reported on October 19.

Police said the teenager attacked his classmate with a wooden stick, hitting him on the head until he died, before using an electric saw belonging to his father, a carpenter, to cut the body into pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect placed the dismembered remains in bags and threw them in several locations near Carrefour Ismailia, including under a bridge, behind the shopping centre, and in a nearby pool and open field.

Picture shows the schoolboy who was killed by his classmate in Ismailia, Egypt | newsX

Officers said they were alerted after parts of the victim’s body were found near the Carrefour area, prompting a large-scale investigation by the Ismailia Security Directorate.

The investigation revealed that the suspect had watched scenes of killings in violent films and online games and decided to imitate them.

During questioning, the child confessed to killing his classmate after a dispute at school, saying he wanted to “try the way” he had seen in a film and video game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told investigators that he first struck the victim with a wooden stick, then used his father’s electric saw to dismember the body into small pieces to fit into his school bag before disposing of them around the city.

The boy reportedly admitted that he had eaten a small part of the victim’s flesh “out of curiosity”, describing it as “similar to breaded chicken”.

Security forces detained the boy and took him back to the crime scene to re-enact the events in front of investigators.

Police imposed tight security at the site and later accompanied the suspect to the areas where he had dumped the body parts. Forensic experts completed the autopsy on the victim to determine the cause and timing of death and the tools used in the crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of residents of Ismailia performed funeral prayers for the victim at Al-Matafi Mosque before his burial in the family cemetery in Kassab.

The Public Prosecution ordered the detention of the suspect for four days pending investigation and then transferred him to a juvenile care facility for seven days before reviewing his case again.

Authorities also ordered a full psychological evaluation of the child and drug testing, as well as forensic analysis of his and the victim’s samples.

The investigation continues, with officials examining the suspect’s electronic devices to identify the violent content that may have influenced him.

The case has sparked national outrage and debate about the effects of violent online content and the need for greater parental and social supervision of children.

Story: NewsX