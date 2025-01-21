Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex-daughter-in-law of a billionaire was murdered when she tried to sell her car to a man who posed as a buyer in order to steal it, a court has heard.

Russian citizen Ekaterina Karas was brutally stabbed when she tried to sell the Toyota Land Cruiser to Amirkhamza Giesdzhonzoda, who is from Tajikistan but who lives in Kazan.

He reportedly spent days gaining her trust before killing her when it came time to do the deal. He allegedly stabbed her in the throat, leaving her to die after stealing her car on a busy street in Samara, in Russia's Samara Oblast, in July 2023.

Ekaterina Karas poses in undated photo. She was killed by a man who wanted to steal her expensive SUV in Samara, Russia. (NF/newsX) | NF/newsX

She was reportedly the next daughter-in-law of Yakut billionaire Alexander Karas and the defendant is now on trial for her murder.

Eyewitnesses testified to the court on January 17, recalling the last few minutes of the blonde 34-year-old's life.

A local resident, named as Ksenia Fomina, told the court: "I left work with my colleague, we work until 6 o'clock in the evening. We were walking down the street and heard a sound like tyres screeching somewhere behind us.

"A few feet away we saw a black SUV. The driver's door was opening and closing. It was strange. And then the door swung open and a girl, a blonde, fell out of the car onto the road. I saw that a guy with dark hair and a beard had moved from the passenger seat to the driver's seat. He stepped on the accelerator and disappeared, and the girl sat on the road and held her neck."

Ksenia called an ambulance while passers-by gathered around Ekaterina.

Ksenia said: "Suddenly the girl stood up and blood started to flow from her throat like a fountain. She sat down and stood up, sat down and stood up again. I don't know why, but this happened several times. Then she lay down and didn't move again until the ambulance arrived."

The second witness in the trial was Vitaly Shipilov, who was driving past the scene that evening.

He said: "I saw a girl sitting on the road. Her hands and knees were covered in blood, her face was covered by light hair. I thought that maybe she had been drinking, had fallen badly and hit the asphalt. I didn’t pay any attention to it and drove past."

He also said: "The next day I saw about this girl in the news. They wrote that she had been killed. I went to the police and voluntarily handed over the flash drive from the dashcam, they interrogated me as a witness."

Olga B., another witness, who was walking home with her children after a day at the beach, said that the ambulance took between 15 and 20 minutes to arrive.

And Sergei R., the victim's best friend, who was in hospital at the time, said that he knew that his friend was selling her car and wanted him to be present with her during the deal but could not due to his hospital treatment.

Amirkhamza Giesdzhonzoda poses in undated photo. He is accused of killing Ekaterina Karas to steal her expensive SUV in Samara, Russia. Note: Private photo taken from local media. (NF/newsX) | NF/newsX

He said that he recommended some male friends to accompany her but Ekaterina refused, saying that she could handle it on her own.

Sergei said: "Katya [short for Ekaterina] said that a buyer had been found for the car - a non-Russian, a visitor, and he always walked around with some kind of bag. She thought that there was cash in it to buy her car.

“They started communicating on an ad site. Katya also told me that he spoke Russian very poorly, she didn't even always understand what he wanted. But she saw him as a potential client.”

Ekaterina called Sergey for the last time on the day of the murder. She enthusiastically told him that at lunchtime she and the buyer were going to the car service centre, and then they would make a deal. In the evening, a mutual friend called Sergey and said that Ekaterina had been killed.

The trial continues.

Story: NewsX