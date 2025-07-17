An adult content star has slapped a 50 per cent tax on access to her adult platform clips for American punters in response to Donald Trump's tariff on Brazil.

Erotic star and singer Vanessa Panisset says her new charges mean American fans on her Privacy adult platform will pay more than anyone else in the world.

She introduced the new tax after the US President announced a new 50 per cent tariff on all goods coming to America from her homeland.

Vanessa Panisset has decided to charge Americans a 50% fee on her content on the adult platform Privacy | @vanapetitosaofc/Newsflash/NX

Vanessa explained: "I have many subscribers from all over the world, including the United States. I wanted to tax them on subscriptions, but since that's not possible, I decided to tax individual purchases.

"We can't let this injustice go unanswered. It's just a reciprocal tariff."

She added: "An American who always buys wanted to buy again. I told him the new price. He asked why it went up. I explained. He didn't like it, but he didn't give up on the purchase.

"Now, everyone is. I'm thinking of using this tax to give discounts to Brazilians."

Earlier this week it emerged that a brothel in Brazil had charged an American tourist an extra 50 per cent as a tariff - although some doubts have been cast as to how genuine the establishment is.

