Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A child has been killed and two other have been injured after a 12-year-old opened fire on a secondary school in Finland.

Armed police were called to Viertola school just before 9am local time on Tuesday, April 2 after reports of a shooting. Local residents were urged to stay inside during the operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shooting suspect, 12, fled the scene after firing bullets on the campus. They were later caught by officer near Helsinki, around a 50 minute walk from the school.

Police confirmed that a 12-year-old student was killed following the incident. The two other students, also both 12, have been hospitalised.

Viertola school welcomes students from seven-years-old to 15-years-old, hosting both a primary school and a middle school on the site. More than 800 students attend the school.