Finland has joined the group after submitting its application on 18 May 2022 alongside its Nordic neighbour Sweden

The Kremlin has sent a warning that "counter measures" will be used against NATO after neighbouring country Finland was officially welcomed into the security alliance.

Finland was accepted to join the group after Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan finally approved the bid, following negotiations between the two states. For a country to join NATO, all members must agree on their approval.

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö said in a statement: "Finland has today become a member of the defence alliance NATO. The era of military non-alignment in our history has come to an end. A new era begins.

"Each country maximises its own security. So does Finland. At the same time, NATO membership strengthens our international position and room for manoeuvre. As a partner, we have long actively participated in NATO activities. In the future, Finland will make a contribution to NATO’s collective deterrence and defence.

"Membership of the Alliance provides security for Finland. Finland, on the other hand, provides security for the Alliance. Finland, committed to the security of all NATO member states, will be a reliable ally that strengthens regional stability."

However, the move has angered Russia, which will see its shared border with NATO increase by 832 miles. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the admittance of Finland into the security alliance as an "encroachment" and a "violation of our security and our national interests", adding that Moscow would be "watching closely".

The Kremlin added that it was being made to take "counter measures" against the border expansion. However, it pointed out that unlike "anti-Russian" Ukraine, Finland has never been in conflict over territory with Russia.

Finland has official been welcomed into the NATO security alliance. (Credit: Getty Images)

Sweden, which submitted its application at the same time as Finland, is still to be approved with Erdoğan. Ankara is still holding out on approval over claims that Sweden is harbouring terrorists from Kurdish militant groups.

Sweden said that some of the demands from Turkey are unreachable, but that the country is confident they have met the main requirements of the agreement to gain Erdoğan’s support. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said: “Turkey both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them.”

Why do Finland and Sweden want to join NATO?

Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that the situation in Ukraine had “changed everything” and that Finland should be “prepared for all kinds of actions from Russia”.

She added: “The difference between being a partner and a member is very clear, and will remain so. There is no other way to have security guarantees than under NATO’s deterrence and common defence as guaranteed by the alliance’s article five.”

Both countries are keen to join due to the threat of Russia and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said: “There is a before and after 24 February.

“This is a very important time in history. The security landscape has completely changed. We have to analyse the situation to see what is best for Sweden’s security, for the Swedish people, in this new situation.”

What has Russia said about Finland and Sweden joining NATO?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters: “We will closely monitor what will be going on in Finland and how NATO will use the territory of Finland for the deployment of weapons, equipment and infrastructure next to our border that would potentially threaten us. Measures will be taken dependent on that."

With Finland’s ascension to full member of NATO, the Article 5 ‘Collective Defensive’ is now in effect for the country. This means that any aggression in Finland from a non-NATO member will trigger a response from NATO forces.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: "Finland will get an iron-clad security guarantee. Article 5 - our collective defence clause "One for all and all for one" - will now from today apply for Finland."

Russian president Vladimir Putin previously said that the country is not worried about the initial expansion saying: “As to enlargement, Russia has no problem with these states - none. And so in this sense there is no immediate threat to Russia from an expansion to include these countries.”

However, he did give a veiled threat if NATO weapons were to be placed in Finland and Sweden after membership has been granted, saying that it “would certainly provoke our response”.

He added: “What that will be - we will see what threats are created for us.”

Who are the member states of NATO?

There are currently 31 members of the NATO defensive alliance, which was created in 1949.

This includes the 12 founding members of United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. Greece, Turkey, Spain, Germany (formerly West Germany and East Germany) joined a few decades into the alliance’s formation.

Map of NATO members (graphic: Mark Hall)

Since 1997, there has been a major expansion of NATO to eastern Europe. Countries to join in the past 25 years includes:

Hungary

Czech Republic

Poland

Bulgaria

Estonia

Latvia

Lithuania

Romania

Slovenia

Albania

Croatia

Montenegro

North MacedoniaFinland

