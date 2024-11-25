Four Brits are amongst a group of missing people who were onboard a tourist yacht in the Red Sea when it sunk off the coast of Egypt.

It was confirmed that the yacht had been carrying 31 tourists and 14 members of crew, 45 people in total, when it sank in the early hours of Monday, November 25. Amr Hanafy, governor of the Red Sea region, confirmed that 28 people had been rescued, with 17 still missing.

Rescue teams have been working to rescue the remaining missing people. The British Foreign Office has confirmed that it is providing consular support to “a number of British nationals and their families” following reports that four Britons were among the missing.

Yacht vessel Sea Story left Hurghada Marina in Egypt (pictured) on Sunday but made a distress call in the early hours of Monday morning. | AFP via Getty Images

A distress call was made from the vessel, named Sea Story, at around 5.30am on Monday morning. The boat had left Port Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday (November 24) for a five-day sailing trip, due to reach its destination of Hurghada Marina on November 29.

While the cause of the sinking has not yet been confirmed, it came after the Egyptian Meteorological Authority issued a weather warning in the Red Sea region for turbulence and high waves. Travel in the Red Sea at this time was not recommended by the authority.