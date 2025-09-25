Francielly Paiva: Porn star accused of drug gang money laundering is extradited to Brazil
Francielly Paiva, also known as Cielly Paiva, arrived in Goiania in the state of Goias, Brazil, on September 19 after being arrested in Portugal and held for six months as a fugitive.
Police said she used bank accounts in her name and in the names of her two young daughters, aged six and 17, to transfer illicit funds abroad.
Investigators accused her of being one of the main operators for the Amigos do Estado (ADE) gang, with accounts under her control moving more than 30m Brazilian reals (£4.1m) in a short period.
Authorities said at the height of her activities more than 20m reals (£2.7m) passed through her account in just one year. The money was allegedly used to pay for drug shipments, with funds channelled through shell companies to disguise their origin.
Paiva had denied the accusations, insisting she earned her wealth through adult content sales. After escaping to Europe, she lived a life of luxury posing as a high-end real estate agent.
Police said the evidence showed otherwise, pointing to extensive banking records that documented her transactions. Her arrest came after international cooperation between Brazilian authorities, the Federal Police, and Interpol.
After landing in Brazil, she was taken to a prison complex in Aparecida de Goiania. The case was part of Operation Portokali, launched in 2017, which tracked financial movements linked to drug trafficking networks.
