Ms Borne takes the place of Jean Castex, who resigned as Prime Minister of France after the re-election of Emmanuel Macron

Elisabeth Borne has been named as France’s new Prime Minister. (Credit: Getty Images)

Emmanuel Macron has named Elisabeth Borne as the new Prime Minister of France.

The newly re-elected president made the appointment of France’s second female Prime Minister in a ceremony on 16 May.

It comes after Jean Castex resigned from the position following the 2022 French election which saw Macron succeed in being reelected.

But who is the new Prime Minister? And why did Jean Castex resign over Macron’s re-election?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Elisabeth Borne?

Ms Borne is a politician who is a member of the La République En Marche!(LREM) party.

She previously served as Minister of Labour, Employment and Intergration in France from 2020 to 2022.

Ms Borne has been a supporter of Macron since his first election, have voted for him in the presidential election and switching parties from the Socialist Party to LREM.

She is the second female Prime Minister of France, the first being Édith Cresson, who served from 1991 to 199, and will be in charge of overseeing the implementation of Macron’s controversial pensions reform.

Before her appointment, an unidentified minister said: “She has a very good track record and if we want to reach full employment, appointing a labor minister is a sensible move.”

What did Emmanuel Macron say about Elisabeth Borne’s appointment?

Macron, who won the French election with 58.5% of the vote after facing off against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, is said to have personally chosen Ms Borne for Prime Minitser for her differing views from previous appointments.

He had previously chosen two conservative-leaning ministers during his first term, including Jean Castex.

Having been close to the Socialist Party in the past, Ms Borne’s appointment marks a move to the left for the position.

Macron’s decision is said to have come from the wish to appoint someone who was “strong on social issues, environmental and production issues.”

The re-elected leader is seeking to reform France’s state pensions and push back retirement age from 62 to 64 or 65.

Why did Jean Castex resign as French Prime Minister?

Mr Castex had served as Prime Minister of France from 2020 to 2022.

Jean Castex handed over the position to Elisabeth Borne in a ceremony at the Hotel Matignon. (Credit: Getty Images)

The former minister announced his intention to resign from the position if Macron was to be re-elected during the 2022 election.

This is tradition for French elections, with the previous government making way for a new cabinet.