Rishi Sunak and other leaders are expected to use their speeches at G20 to confront Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s representative

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 in Bali.

World leaders have been arriving in Bali ahead of this year’s G20 summit. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is among those who will be attending the summit, Indonesia, which currently holds the G20 presidency is this year’s host.

The two-day event, begins on Tuesday, is set to feature three plenaries: on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation.

The first, on food and energy, will effectively be a catch-all session, with Sunak and allies expected to use their speeches to confront Russia’s representative – expected to be Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov – over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to address the event virtually.

The Group of 20 is an informal collection of many of the world’s biggest economic powers. The leaders first met in response to the 2008 financial crisis, establishing the G20 as the main global forum for economic co-operation.

It is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The nations are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Will Putin be there?

No. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support for G20 events previously told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, that Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would lead the Russian delegation.

“The Indonesian government respects the decision of the Russian government, which President Putin himself previously explained to President Joko Widodo in a very friendly telephone conversation,” said Mr Pandjaitan.

What is Rishi Sunak expected to say at the G20?

The Prime Minister is in Bali plans to use the first summit session on Tuesday to confront Russia’s representative Sergei Lavrov with allies. Speaking to reporters travelling with him to Indonesia, Sunak said: “It’s telling that Putin is not there. Russia is becoming a pariah state and he’s not there to take responsibility for what he’s doing.”

Asked how he will engage with Mr Lavrov at the summit, the Prime Minister said: “I’m going to take the opportunity to unequivocally condemn the Russian state and Putin for their abhorrent and illegal war. I will do that in the hall, I will do that if I see him elsewhere and that’s the right thing to do.”

When asked if he would encourage Kyiv to enter peace talks, Sunak said that is a question for the Ukrainians. “It’s a bit unfair to say to the Ukrainians: ‘look you should be negotiating’ when your country and your civilian infrastructure is being relentlessly bombed, as it is currently.

“So our job is to continue to help the Ukrainians defend themselves, and put themselves in the strongest possible position, at a time of their choosing, to bring a negotiated settlement. But nothing that Russia is doing at the moment would suggest that they are committed or interested in that approach right now.”

What did Biden say to China’s president?

Joe Biden and Presideng Xi Jinping met in person for the first time since the US president took office. They greeted each other with a handshake at a luxury resort hotel in Indonesia, where they are attending the G20.

The US President objected to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan and raised human rights concerns about Beijing’s conduct in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong during his first in-person meeting on Monday with President Xi, the White House said.

In a statement on the three-hour session at the G20 summit, the White House said Biden told Mr Xi that the US would “continue to compete vigorously” with China but that “competition should not veer into conflict”.

Biden and Xi also agreed that “a nuclear war should never be fought” and cannot be won, “and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine”, the White House said.

They also agreed to “empower key senior officials” on areas of potential cooperation, including tacking climate change, and maintaining global financial, health and food stability.

It was not immediately clear whether that meant China would agree to restart climate change talks that Beijing had paused in protest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August.

White House officials and their Chinese counterparts spent weeks negotiating details of the meeting, which was held at Mr Xi’s hotel with translators providing simultaneous interpretation through headsets.

The leaders spoke while seated facing each other at two long tables separated by more than a dozen feet. Each leader was flanked by several mask-wearing aides.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have a bilateral meeting at the Art Cafe Bumbu Bali in Nusa Dua as they attend the G20 .

Was Russian representative Sergei Lavrov taken to hospital?

Indonesian authorities said Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the summit. However, Russia denied that he had been hospitalised. Bali Governor I Wayan Koster said Lavrov was taken to Sanglah Hospital, the island’s biggest, “for a health check-up”.

“He left the hospital after a brief check-up and his health is in good condition,” the governor said. Indonesian government and medical officials had said Lavrov, 72, had been treated for a heart condition. The hospital did not immediately comment.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova later denied that Lavrov had been hospitalised but did not address whether he had received treatment.

She posted a video of Lavrov, looking healthy in a T-shirt and shorts, in which he was asked to comment on the report of his treatment. “They’ve been writing about our president for 10 years that he’s fallen ill. It’s a game that is not new in politics,” Mr Lavrov says in the video.

Russia’s state news agency Tass cited Mr Lavrov as saying: “I’m in the hotel, reading materials for the summit tomorrow.” Lavrov is the highest-ranking Russian official at the gathering.

Will the traditional ‘family’ photo take place?

No not this time. The so-called family photo in which world leaders pose together at the summit has been scrapped. In a sign of the geopolitical tensions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Indonesian hosts are understood to have axed the group photo opportunity.