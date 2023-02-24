Rishi Sunak met virtually with G7 leaders to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

Rishi Sunak and other G7 leaders have pledged their “unfaltering” support of Ukraine following a meeting between nations on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The British Prime Minister and leaders in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US and the EU met virtually as the world marked one year since the war in Ukraine began. It came shortly after Sunak held a minute silence commemorating the beginning of the war outside Downing Street, with representatives from the Ukrainian community also in attendance.

The meeting was held amid pressure for the West to send fighter jets to Ukraine. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has recently made a plea for the jets to allow his country to fightback against Putin’s troops.

However, there has been no word yet on a go-ahead for a fleet of fighter jets to be sent to the war-torn country. Instead, G7 leaders committed to their ongoing support for the country.

In a joint statement from G7 countries, the group was committed to “diplomatic, financial and military support for Ukraine” as well as “increasing the costs to Russia and those supporting its war effort”.

What did Downing Street say about G7 meeting?

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The leaders reiterated their unfaltering support for Ukraine and agreed on the need to continue to intensify military aid. They also praised the steadfast international unity throughout the past year.”

Sunak praised the “resiliance” and “courage” of Ukraine in its fight against Russia. He called the fight “extraordinarily inspiring”.

Rishi Sunak met with G7 leaders on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Discussing the global impact of Russia’s war, the Prime Minister said the Russian assault on Ukraine wasn’t just a Euro-Atlantic problem, but an attack on universal principles,” the spokeswoman continued.

“The leaders also discussed the strong show of support for Ukraine at the United Nations (UN) last night, and the Prime Minister emphasised that by supporting Ukraine, the international community was upholding the UN’s Charter. Reflecting on China’s ceasefire proposals, the Prime Minister said he supported President Zelensky’s calls for China to engage with Ukraine, adding that peace could only be achieved on Ukraine’s terms.