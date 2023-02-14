The British government announced today (14 February) that a one-minute silence will be held on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, and in the year since several thousand civilians and more than 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the conflict.
The 60-seconds of silence will pay tribute to the bravery of Ukrainians and also recognise the UK’s ongoing support of the country as it continues to resist Russian forces. The move follows Ukrainian President Zelensky’s UK visit last week.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who visited Ukraine in November, is expected to lead the silence from Downing Street. The national silence will take place at 11am on Friday 24 February, and the government is encouraging people and groups across the country to take part.
The invasion caused a new refugee crisis, with more than 8 million Ukrainians (almost 20% of the country’s pre-invasion population) believed to have fled the country since the start of the invasion - more than 100,000 of these refugees are now living in the UK.
The Prime Minister said: “As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s barbaric and deplorable invasion of Ukraine, as a nation we pay tribute to the incredible bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people. Russia’s unjustifiable attack brought war and destruction to our continent once again, and it has forced millions from their homes and devastated families across Ukraine and Russia. I am incredibly proud of the UK’s response, and throughout this past year, the UK public have shown their true generosity of spirit and their enduring belief in freedom.”