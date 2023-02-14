The UK government has announced that a one-minute’s silence will be held next week to mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began

The British government announced today (14 February) that a one-minute silence will be held on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, and in the year since several thousand civilians and more than 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the conflict.

The 60-seconds of silence will pay tribute to the bravery of Ukrainians and also recognise the UK’s ongoing support of the country as it continues to resist Russian forces. The move follows Ukrainian President Zelensky’s UK visit last week.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who visited Ukraine in November, is expected to lead the silence from Downing Street. The national silence will take place at 11am on Friday 24 February, and the government is encouraging people and groups across the country to take part.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit a a military facility

The invasion caused a new refugee crisis, with more than 8 million Ukrainians (almost 20% of the country’s pre-invasion population) believed to have fled the country since the start of the invasion - more than 100,000 of these refugees are now living in the UK.