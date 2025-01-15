Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel will come into effect on January 19, it has been announced.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Qatari prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said measures would be taken in the coming days to enforce the agreement.

Mediators announced the deal on Wednesday (January 15) , raising hopes of a winding down of one of the deadliest and most destructive wars between the two sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agreement, negotiated over weeks in Qatar, includes the phased release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel. It also promises to allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes and facilitate much-needed humanitarian aid into the ravaged region.

In a message on Truth Social, former US President-elect Donald Trump said: "WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST, THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!"

The deal, expected to deliver a six-week halt to fighting, still requires approval from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet. Once implemented, it aims to reunite 33 of the nearly 100 hostages held in Gaza with their families over the next six weeks. However, it remains unclear how many displaced Palestinians will be able to return to their homes and whether the agreement will lead to an end to the conflict.

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas, bringing a potential end to the devastating 15-month war in the Gaza Strip. | AFP via Getty Images

Three US officials and one Hamas representative confirmed the deal, but specific details are still being finalised. President Joe Biden is expected to address the agreement later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement has sparked celebrations on the streets of Gaza and parts of Israel, as people express hope for a resolution to the long-standing conflict. However, questions remain about the long-term future of Gaza, including governance and reconstruction efforts.

This ceasefire comes after a war triggered by Hamas's October 2023 cross-border attack, which killed approximately 1,200 Israelis and took 250 hostages. Israel’s retaliatory offensive resulted in over 46,000 Palestinian deaths and displaced 90% of Gaza’s population, according to local health officials.

What’s in the ceasefire deal?

The proposed agreement is expected to unfold in three stages, according to Reuters, citing an official familiar with the talks.

In the first phase, lasting six weeks, Israeli forces would gradually withdraw from central Gaza, allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza. During this time, Hamas would release 33 Israeli captives, including all female soldiers, civilians, children, and men over 50. In exchange, Israel would release 30 Palestinian prisoners for each civilian captive and 50 for every soldier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the 16th day of the first phase, talks would begin on the second phase, which aims to secure the release of remaining captives and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The third phase would focus on the return of bodies and the initiation of Gaza's reconstruction efforts.