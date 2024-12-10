Hundreds of samples of three viruses have gone missing from a laboratory in Australia.

About 323 samples of Hendra virus, Lyssavirus and Hantavirus are still unaccounted for after going missing from Queensland's Public Health Virology Laboratory in August 2023. The lab has been unable to confirm if the viruses were taken from secure storage or destroyed.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Martin Daubney will lead an Investigation into how the sample went missing. Measures have been taken to ensure such a thing does not happen again including retraining staff to ensure compliance with regulations and an audit of all relevant permits to ensure accountability and correct storage of materials.

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said the risk to Queenslanders from the apparently lost samples was minimal. Mr Gerrard said: “It's difficult to conceive of a scenario whereby the public could be at risk. It's important to note that virus samples would degrade very rapidly outside a low temperature freezer and become non-infectious.

“It's most likely that the samples were destroyed by autoclaving as is routine laboratory practice and not adequately recorded. It's very unlikely that samples were discarded in general waste as this would be completely outside routine laboratory practice. Importantly, no Hendra or Lyssavirus cases have been detected among humans in Queensland over the past five years, and there have been no reports of Hantavirus infections in humans ever in Australia.”

Hendra virus commonly affects horses and is rarely passed over to humans, but the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry states on its website that when contracted, it more often than not results in death. Lyssavirus, which is picked up through Australian bats, is basically a form of rabies.

The Department of Health in the southeastern state of Victoria, in Australia, writes: "Early symptoms are flu-like and can include fever, headache, fatigue and malaise. Symptoms quickly progress to muscle weakness, sensory changes, confusion, convulsion, and loss of consciousness. Australian bat lyssavirus infection is almost always fatal, with death usually occurring within 1 to 2 weeks of symptoms starting. All three human cases resulted in death." Finally, the last missing vial contains Hantavirus - a study of recent outbreaks labelled it 'very lethal' and is 'zoonotic', which means it is transferable between animals and humans.