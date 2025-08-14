Tropical Storm Erin is continuing to move westward, gradually intensifying over the southwestern Atlantic.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Friday, the storm is expected to intensify into the Atlantic season’s first hurricane of the year, and to pass north of the Caribbean Islands this weekend. Models forecasters use to predict where a storm goes are starting to suggest it may curve away from the East Coast of the United States early next week.

Forecasters remain cautious that the storm’s trajectory could still change. No warning or watches have been issued, but swells, which can produce dangerous rip currents, are expected to affect the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The risk of dangerous waves and rip currents across the Bahamas, the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda, is increasing. The storm formed just west of the Cabo Verde islands, off the western coast of Africa, and was moving west, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Tropical Storm Erin is continuing to move westward, gradually intensifying over the southwestern Atlantic. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

As of Thursday morning, the center of Erin was about 990 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands in the West Indies with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph and was moving westward at about 17 mph, according to the hurricane center. Drone video footage posted to social media showed the aftermath of flooding from the storm in Cabo Verde, a group of islands about 385 miles off the African coast.

Local media reported at least eight people were killed, and officials declared a state of emergency as crews dealt with the damage. Erin is the fifth named storm to develop during the Atlantic hurricane season, which started just over two months ago. Last week, Tropical Storm Dexter formed in the western Atlantic but didn't pose a threat to land.