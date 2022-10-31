India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy, as rescue efforts continue

At least 141 people have been confirmed dead after a suspension bridge in India collapsed. The incident happened in the city of Morbi that sits within the western state of Gujarat on Sunday (30 October).

The disaster came during the same weekend 154 people were killed during a crush at a Halloween event in Seoul, South Korea. It also follows a football stadium disaster in Indonesia that took the lives of 131 people.

So, what do we know about what happened in Gujarat?

The rescue operation around the Morbi bridge continued on Monday 31 October (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Where is Morbi, Gujarat?

The city of Morbi is located in the state of Gujarat - a state that sits on India’s far-western coast. It is bordered by Pakistan to the North West, and is neighboured by the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to the North, East and South.

graphic: NationalWorld

Morbi, a city of close to 200,000 people, sits more than 50km north of the major city of Rajkot. It straddles the Machhu River.

The city is no stranger to tragedy, having been flooded by a collapsed dam on its outskirts in 1979. This disaster is believed to have killed thousands in Morbi and the surrounding area.

What caused Morbi bridge collapse?

At the moment, investigators do not know why the Morbi bridge collapse happened. We know the 232-metre long (761-foot) suspension bridge was a 19th century, colonial-era pedestrian bridge.

It had been closed for renovation and repairs since March and had only reopened last week. Local media have reported the works were carried out by a local clock and lights maker, which raises questions about whether corruption may have played a role in the tragedy.

Emergency crews are now recovering the dead from the Machhu river (image: AFP/Getty Images)

There has also been some suggestion that the bridge had not been properly checked by local district’s government inspectors ahead of its reopening.

Authorities believe a crowd of people - which may have numbered up to 400 at the time - were on it when it collapsed. Many of the people are understood to have been holidaymakers, who had been celebrating the Hindu holidays of Diwali - the festival of lights - and Chhath Puja.

So far, the death toll sits at 141, with children believed to be among the dead. Around 177 people have been rescued from the river by emergency crews, with dramatic footage showing people clinging to the bridge’s broken cabling in a bid to avoid drowning.

Emergency crews are continuing to look for survivors, but with almost a day having passed since the bridge collapse hopes are slim. Meanwhile, Morbi’s crematoria are reported by the BBC to be running at near-full capacity as families hold funerals for their loved ones.

What has been the reaction to the bridge collapse?

The state government of Gujarat has ordered a full investigation into why the suspension bridge collapsed. However, opposition parties are ordering for a full public inquiry to be held. Nine people are currently being questioned by local authorities about why the bridge collapsed, according to reports.