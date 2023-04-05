The security situation in Mexico's popular tourist destinations has further deteriorated, with four killed in an alleged drug-related clash in Cancun

Deadly gang clashes are creeping into some of Mexico's most popular and traditionally safe tourist destinations, with the UK government warning prospective travellers of everything from Uber strikes to opportunistic kidnappings.

The Guardian reports four bodies were found this week in a vacant lot near one of Cancun’s beachside hotels, along the Kukulkan Boulevard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo, where Cancun is located, said two suspects had been detained in the killings, which were still under investigation. All four victims were Mexican, they later confirmed.

José Pablo Mathey Cruz, the precinct's public security secretary, told CNN the suspects were allegedly engaged in the sale and distribution of narcotics.

But are Cancun and other popular nearby resort areas still safe for tourists, and what does the UK government say on travelling to Mexico?

Why has the US government warned Americans not to travel south of the border?

The latest shooting came less that a week after a US tourist was shot in the leg in the nearby town of Puerto Morelos, with no apparent motive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the US government's state department issued a travel alert warning travellers to “exercise increased caution”, especially after dark, at Mexican beach resorts including Cancun.

Mexican Navy and National Guard members patrol the tourist beach area of Cancun, as US "spring-breakers" flock to the Mexican Caribbean despite warnings from Washington of a wave of attacks on US citizens (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The department was targeting "spring breakers," with throngs of US tourists - often students and younger travellers - frequently flocking south of the border during the one-to-two week vacation period, which usually lines up with the Easter holidays.

"Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now," DPS Director Steven McCraw told Fox News. "Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there, we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time."

While Cancun has traditionally been considered a safer area, the security situation has worsened in recent years. In 2021, the Mexican government said the National Guard would permanently deploy to Cancun and its surrounding area following a rise in violence there linked to organized crime, Reuters reported. Tourists have been caught in the crossfire of cartel violence before. The Guardian reports in 2021, two tourists – one a California travel blogger born in India and the other German – were killed during a gunfight between rival drug dealers in the popular tourist destination of Tulum.

What does the UK government say about travelling to Mexico?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The UK government has also published travel advice for any Britons considering a trip to Mexico.

"Do not become involved with drugs of any kind", it cautions. "Drug-related violence in Mexico has increased over recent years. The violence is more heavily concentrated in some areas, although few areas are totally immune."

The threat of cartel violence also features highly. "Some areas of Mexico have a high crime rate due to the fighting between rival organised crime gangs. In these areas there is a risk of being caught in the crossfire or of being mistaken for a member of a rival gang."

It continues: "Whilst risks are lower in tourist areas, you should take local advice and be aware of your surroundings at all times. Use reputable tourism or transport companies, and travel during the daytime where possible."

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the Mexican government makes efforts to protect major tourist destinations like Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Vallarta, the UK government warns since 2021, there have been several clashes between rival criminal gangs in these areas. "While tourists have not been the target, anyone in the vicinity of an incident could be affected."

British travellers have also been physically and sexually assaulted, and in some cases, "hotel employees, taxi drivers and security personnel at popular tourist destinations were involved". Hotel staff were sometimes unhelpful, and tried to dissuade victims from going to police.

Since December 2022, taxi drivers have been blocking roads in Cancun’s hotel zone, in a series of protests against Uber. "Tourists have been affected, including being pulled from Uber taxis and experiencing lengthy delays as a result of roadblocks, sometimes leading to missed flights," it cautioned.

The UK government also warns against "all but essential" travel through many of Mexico's northern states, including Baja California and Chihuahua. "Drug-related violence is a particular problem in the northern states... Armed clashes between security forces and drug groups can occur at any time without warning."

Advertisement

Advertisement