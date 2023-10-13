Hamas says 13 hostages have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Hamas said that more than a dozen hostages have been killed as Israel continues its retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Palestinian militant group Hamas has said that at least 13 hostages have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

The Israeli military has been conducting airstrikes in the region after the surprise attack by Hamas which began on Saturday 7 October. During the attack, Hamas said that it had taken more than 100 people hostages, including some from the Supanova music festival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group said that foreign nationals were among those 13 hostages killed in the airstrikes. It comes as UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News that British nationals were "very likely" to be among those taken hostage.

He said on the Breakfast programme: “It seems very likely that there are. We don’t have exact data on that for obvious reasons. But within Gaza there will also be Brits or possibly people with dual nationalities as well. The Prime Minister has spoken to the Egyptian president about using that border to get people out.”

It comes as Israel ordered the evacuation of more than one million Palestinians from northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in the region. The UN has called the order "impossible" to carry out within the 24-hour timeframe.