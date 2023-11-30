Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the Gaza ceasefire by one more day, Qatar has said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the Gaza ceasefire by one more day. However, the future renewal of the agreement, marked by the release of hostages and prisoners, may face challenges as Hamas is likely to seek greater concessions for remaining captives.

Qatar, which has played a key role in mediating with Hamas, said the truce was being extended on Thursday. In the past, Hamas has released at least 10 Israeli hostages per day in exchange for Israel’s release of at least 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement followed a last-minute standoff, with Hamas saying Israel rejected a proposed list that included seven living captives and the remains of three who the group said were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

Despite the extension, an attack occurred in Jerusalem where gunmen targeted people waiting for buses, killing at least three. The attackers, reportedly affiliated with Hamas, celebrated the assault, linking it to perceived Israeli actions in Gaza.

The international community, led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is urging further extensions of the truce and additional hostage releases. Talks are intensifying, but Hamas, having released most women and children, is expected to demand more for the release of men and soldiers.

Israel and Hamas agreed at the last minute on Thursday to extend their ceasefire in Gaza by another day.

International pressure has mounted for the ceasefire to continue for as long as possible after nearly eight weeks of Israeli bombardment and a ground campaign in Gaza that has killed thousands of Palestinians, uprooted more than three-quarters of the population of 2.3 million and led to a humanitarian crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

US secretary of state Antony Blinken, who is on his third visit to the region since the start of the war, said “my heart goes out” to the victims of the Jerusalem attack. Mr Blinken is expected to press for further extensions of the truce and the release of more hostages. “This process is producing results. It’s important and we hope that it can continue,” he said.

The talks appear to be growing tougher, however, with Hamas having already freed most of the women and children kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war. Hamas and other Palestinian militants caused the death of over 1,200 individuals, predominantly civilians, in a widespread attack across southern Israel. Approximately 240 people were captured during this incident. The figures provided by authorities are approximate.

In response, Israel's bombardment and ground invasion in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of more than 13,300 Palestinians, with around two-thirds being women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. The actual toll is likely higher due to infrequent updates since November 11, with thousands feared dead under rubble.