The march, which has been organised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism will take place in London this afternoon

A march is being held today (Sunday November 26) by Campaign Against Antisemitism. People are pictured at a previous march. Photo by Getty Images.

Demonstrators will take to the streets of London today (Sunday November 26) as they join together in a march against antisemitism.

The march, which will take place this afternoon, follows on from yesterday's pro-Palestine protest in the capital city, which led to the arrest of one man who was suspected of inciting racial hatred with his sign.

Today's march is being organised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism. Met Police officers will be present throughout the event to ensure that protestors act appropriately, as they did during yesterday's protest. But, when exactly will it take place and what has the Met said about it? Here's what you need to know.

When is the march against antisemitism this weekend?

The march will begin at 1.30pm and is due to last for 90 minutes.

Where is the march against antisemitism this weekend?

The march will begin outside the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand, which is within the City of Westminster, near the boundary with the City of London. It will end at Parliament Square.

What have the Met Police said about march against antisemitism this weekend?

More than 1,500 officers are on duty this weekend, including 500 from outside London, in response to both today's antisemitism march and yesterday's pro-Palestine march.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who will lead the policing operation this weekend, said: “The conflict in the Middle East is continuing and here in London we are still seeing the cumulative impact of continued protest, increasing tensions, and rising hate crime.

“That fear and anxiety is particularly felt by our Jewish and Muslim communities. We know a lot more about the cumulative impact of these protests than we did seven weeks ago and that is reflected in our approach. The Met supports the right for people to make their voices heard through protest providing it is done lawfully.

"However, the law also protects people from racist and religious abuse and prohibits the promotion of terrorism. While the majority of protesters have complied with these rules, a minority have crossed the line."

The Met also said discussions have taken place with the organisers of today's march and there is a detailed policing plan in place ahead of the event. Officers will be on hand for the safety of those taking part and to ensure that any offences, whether from within the protest or from any groups trying to challenge or interfere with the march, can be swiftly dealt with.

