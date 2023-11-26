Hamas have said that four of its leaders have been killed including a senior commander who was in charge of northern Gaza

An Israeli soldier stands atop a tank near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on November 26, 2023, amid a cease fire following weeks of battles between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

The armed wing of Hamas says four of its leaders have been killed, including the commander of the north Gaza brigade, Ahmad Al Ghandour.

In a message on Telegram, it said Al Ghandour was also a member of its military council, as reported by Sky News. The other three leaders were named as Wael Rajab, Raafat Salman and Ayman Siyam. Hamas said they had been martyred and it is not clear when they died. Israel has not commented. Senior commander al-Ghandour was in charge of northern Gaza. Details of the other leaders have not yet been released.

The news broke as the tense ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be back on track, following the release of a second group of militant-held hostages and Palestinians from Israeli prisons early this morning (Sunday November 26)

The exchange was delayed on Saturday evening (November 25) after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement, which has brought the first significant pause in seven weeks of war marked by the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades, vast destruction and displacement across the Gaza Strip, and a hostage crisis that has shaken Israel.

The deal seemed at risk of unravelling until Qatar and Egypt, which mediate with Hamas, announced late on Saturday that the obstacles to the exchange had been overcome. The militants released 17 hostages, including 13 Israelis, while Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners. Nine-year-old Irish-Israeli Emily Hand, who has been held hostage in Gaza, was among those released.

The war has already claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians killed by Hamas in the initial attack. More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, roughly two thirds of them women and minors, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

