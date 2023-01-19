Jacinda Ardern: timeline of New Zealand PM’s key moments in office - from Christchurch mosque attack to Covid
Jacinda Ardern’s time as Prime Minister coincided with major events in New Zealand and around the world, from the Christchurch mosque attacks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jacinda Ardern has announced her shock resignation as Prime Minister of Aotearoa New Zealand, saying she “no longer has enough in the tank” to do the role justice.
In an emotional speech, the Labour Party leader said her time in office has been “the most fulfilling five and a half years of [her] life” but that it “has also had its challenges”. She explained: “I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility – the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”
Her premiership will conclude no later than 7 February, but she will continue as an MP until the election on 14 October this year. In recent months, polling has suggested the Labour Party party faces a difficult path to re-election.
Ardern became the world’s youngest female head of government when she was elected in 2017 at the age of 37. She has been in office through a series of memorable events - both for the country and on the world stage. Here, NationalWorld takes a look at some of the most significant ones.

