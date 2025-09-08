At least five people have been killed and seven seriously wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem, paramedics say.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magen David Adom, Israel's ambulance service, says that five people have been killed in the shooting - including a 50-year-old man and three men in their 30s. A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but later pronounced dead, it says.

Twelve people have been injured, it adds, including seven in a serious condition with gunshot wounds. Police said two attackers were “neutralised” soon after the shooting began, without elaborating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shooting took place at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in east Jerusalem. Israeli media reported that the two attackers boarded a bus and opened fire.

At least five people have been killed and seven seriously wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem, paramedics say. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop at the busy intersection during the morning rush hour. Paramedics who responded to the scene said the area was chaotic and covered in broken glass, with people wounded and lying unconscious on the road and a pavement near the bus stop.

There was no immediate comment on the attack from Palestinian militant groups. The war in Gaza has sparked a surge of violence in both the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel. Palestinian militants have attacked and killed Israelis in Israel and the West Bank, while there has also been a rise in settler violence against Palestinians.

While there have been scattered attacks over the past months in Israel, the last deadly mass shooting attack was in October 2024, when two Palestinians from the West Bank opened fire on a major boulevard and light rail station in the Tel Aviv area, killing seven people and leaving many others wounded. Hamas’ military wing claimed responsibility for the attack. According to police, the two men opened fire in the Jaffa neighbourhood of Tel Aviv, including shooting directly into a light rail carriage crowded with passengers that was stopped at a station.