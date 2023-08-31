There are warnings that the number of fatalities could rise as emergency service continue to work at the scene

At least 73 people have died following a blaze at a five-storey building in South Africa's biggest city, Johannesburg. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

At least 73 people, including seven children, have died following a blaze at a five-storey building in Johannesburg with emergency services working to investigate the ruins.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday (31 August) morning in the Marshalltown neighbourhood of South Africa's biggest city. The building itself was reportedly being used as "informal housing" for around 200 homeless people, with makeshift living quarters and shacks lining the halls making an escape difficult.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A firefighter who attended the scene spoke to local radio station Power 98.7 about the conditions inside the building. They said: "The picture is of an informal settlement inside the building. The combustible material which is burning inside the building is mostly like the one you find in a normal shack, so the risk of you being trapped as you try to escape is high."

Some of those trapped inside the building when the fire broke out were seen by witnesses jumping from windows, with officials believing that some fatalities may have resulted from this. According to emergency services, at least seven of the victims were children, including a one-year-old baby.

At least 52 others were injured in the blaze. Robert Mulaudzi, a spokesman for the emergency services, said that the number of fatalities could rise once again and the chances of finding anyone alive was "very slim" as officials make their way through the gutted building.

Mr Mulaudzi added: "Over 20 years in the service, I've never come across something like this." He went on to tell South African newspaper Times Live that the Emergency Management Serivces will "conduct preliminary investigation" once firefighters have finished their work on the building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is said to not have been immediately clear. A local government official, Mgcini Tshwaku, said that there were some indications that those living inside the building had lit fires to stay warm during the colder winter months, however officials are still investigating.