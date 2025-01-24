Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police officer has reportedly killed himself moments after accidentally running over a young girl while on duty.

Metropolitan Police officer Jorge Camargo, 20, was patrolling on a motorcycle on the night of Thursday (January 23) in the Rebolo neighbourhood of southeast Barranquilla in Colombia when he crashed into the child.

According to preliminary reports, the child suddenly crossed the street and was struck by the police vehicle, which was part of a security patrol of Police Intervention and Anti-Terrorism Unit (Unipol) responding to conflicts between local gangs "Los Pepes" and "Los Costeños”.

Witnesses shared on social media that the officers reacted quickly, but the tragedy took an even darker turn moments later.

Metropolitan Police officer Jorge Camargo, 20, killed himself after accidentally crashing into a child with his motorcycle while on duty. | Facebook

Camargo, visibly distraught by the accident, used his service weapon to shoot himself in the head at the scene. Graphic images shared on social media showed his body lying on a pavement near a house in the area, according to local reports.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Camargo succumbed to his injuries due to the severity of the wound. The child was taken to the General Hospital of Barranquilla, where doctors confirmed that she is out of danger but remains under medical observation.

Sources suggest that Camargo was deeply affected by the accident and the likelihood of facing a disciplinary investigation.

The Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla expressed their condolences in a statement: "We deeply regret the events in which patrolman Jorge Camargo Arrieta apparently injured himself with his service weapon. An interdisciplinary team has been set up to investigate what happened and offer support to the family of the officer."