Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The death of a six-year-old schoolgirl in West Lothian is being treated as murder, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hope Gordon was found dead along with her father, Mark Gordon, 36, in their home on Harburn Drive, West Calder, on Monday (January 20). Police Scotland confirmed the bodies were discovered on Monday afternoon after Hope failed to attend her school, Toronto Primary School in Livingston, around five miles away.

Her death is being treated as murder following a post-mortem investigation, Police Scotland said on Thursday evening. Mr Gordon’s death is still being treated as unexplained pending the outcome of a post-mortem examination which will take place in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a press conference on Wednesday, police said they had found nothing to suggest anyone else was involved in the two deaths. It is understood officers are continuing to make enquiries locally.

Detective Superintendent Grant Hendry, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Hope’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy. The families are understandably devastated and we are providing them with support through specialist officers at this extremely difficult time.

Hope Gordon was found dead along with her father, Mark Gordon, 36, in their home on Harburn Drive, West Calder, on Monday (January 20) | Police Scotland

“Our team of officers continue to carry out enquiries to get answers for the families and at this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else is involved. I would ask that anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, gets in touch with the police.”

Chief Superintendent Gregg Banks, Divisional Commander, said: “This is a shocking and deeply upsetting incident for the families involved, and the impact is felt right across the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am grateful for the support received as we methodically complete essential enquires within the house in West Calder to ensure the families and local residents get the answers they deserve, and would ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

“There will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area and I would urge anyone with questions, concerns or information to approach a local officer – they are there to help.”

Headteacher Fiona Linfoot described Hope as a “bright, bubbly, and affectionate girl” who brought joy to everyone she met. She said: “Hope was a much-loved member of the Toronto Primary family, and will be hugely missed by all her friends and school staff.

“We will really miss her infectious smile and kind heart,” she said in a statement. The school has opened a book of condolence and is providing support to students and staff affected by the tragedy.