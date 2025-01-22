Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A primary school has paid tribute to six-year-old girl who was found dead alongside her father in West Lothian earlier this week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hope Gordon was found dead along with Mark Gordon, 36, in their home on Harburn Drive, West Calder, on Monday (January 20). Police Scotland confirmed the bodies were discovered on Monday afternoon after Hope failed to attend her school, Toronto Primary School in Livingston, around five miles away.

Headteacher Fiona Linfoot described Hope as a “bright, bubbly, and affectionate girl” who brought joy to everyone she met. She said: “Hope was a much-loved member of the Toronto Primary family, and will be hugely missed by all her friends and school staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will really miss her infectious smile and kind heart,” she said in a statement. The school has opened a book of condolence and is providing support to students and staff affected by the tragedy.

Emergency services forced entry to the home following a family member’s report of concern. Chief Superintendent Gregg Banks stated, “There is no information to suggest anyone else is involved, and inquiries are ongoing.” Post-mortem examinations are scheduled, and the deaths are being treated as “unexplained.”

Hope Gordon was found dead along with Mark Gordon, 36, in their home on Harburn Drive, West Calder, on Monday (January 20). | Mark Gordon / Facebook

At a press conference, Chief Superintendent Banks acknowledged previous police contact with the family but clarified it was unrelated to the current incident. “The police are aware of the family; we’ve engaged with them at various points, but there is nothing connected to this incident that causes any concern,” he said.

When pressed, he explained that families may come into contact with police or other agencies for a variety of reasons, but reiterated that no prior interactions raised red flags related to this case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives continue to investigate, with Chief Superintendent Banks urging the public to avoid speculation. “The post-mortems have not been conducted yet. Let’s work on the facts, and we will know the post-mortem facts very quickly,” he said, appealing for privacy for the grieving family.

A police presence will remain in the area to reassure the community, with Chief Inspector Elaine McArthur-Kerr acknowledging the impact of the incident on local residents. “This is very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community, and we would ask anyone with concerns or information to speak to us,” she said.

Police have appealed for anyone with relevant information to come forward as investigations continue.