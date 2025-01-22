Two men arrested over car park murder of beauty blogger Fitness Girl Fedra Gaxiola in Mexico
Victim Fedra Gaxiola, 24, died instantly in the shooting in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, as she sat in her car on 4th December.
Now, a month after her murder, police have seized two suspects accused of carrying out the killing.
The pair, named only as Eladio N. and Jose Mariano N. by prosecutors are being held in custody awaiting trial for murder.
State Attorney General Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez said the arrests came after police examined bullet casings left behind by the gunmen and security CCTV videos.
Police and prosecutors have not revealed any link between the gunmen and the blogger, known as Fitness Girl to her 200,000 Instagram followers.
The content creator had followings on TikTok and Facebook where she posted exercise routines, health tips and promoted her Fleur Clothing sportswear.
The investigation continues.
