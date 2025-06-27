Kindhearted former Chelsea star Alexandre Pato has stepped up to pay the bill to bring the body of a climber who fell into a 12,000-foot volcano home to Brazil.

Brazilian media confirmed that the offer is genuine, although it is currently unclear if the young woman's family has accepted or rejected it.

Pato reportedly tried to contact the victim's father after being moved when he heard that repatriation costs could reach BRL 100,000 (£13,000), but is still waiting for a reply.

Juliana Marins reportedly slipped and fell nearly 2,000ft (600m) into Indonesia's Rinjani volcano, one of the most dangerous hiking paths in the world, on the island of Lombok, on June 20, while hiking with a group.

She had been left behind alone on the trail by guide Ali Mustafa after saying she was too tired to go on. But when he returned with the other five hikers, Juliana had gone.

Drone footage shot by another tour group shows her stranded on the volcano apparently stuck fast in a crevasse, unable to free herself.

Rescuers' attempts to reach Juliana were abandoned on June 22 after fog reduced visibility to near zero, local authorities reported.

Her family in Niteroi, eastern Brazil, deny Indonesian claims that they had been able to airdrop food and clothing to her. Instead, they say a botched rescue bid was abandoned when a helicopter crew realised the rope they had was too short.

Her lifeless body was retrieved from the scene on Tuesday, June 24, according to the Indonesian authorities.

Juliana's family's official social media page published a post saying that she suffered serious neglect and that if rescuers had arrived on time, the 26-year-old would have been found alive.

The post reads: "Juliana suffered great negligence on the part of the rescue team. If the team had reached her within the estimated time of seven hours, Juliana would still be alive. Juliana deserved much more! Now we are going to seek justice for her, because that is what she deserves! Don't give up on Juliana!"

The administration of Mount Rinjani National Park in Indonesia offered its condolences to the family.

They said in a statement: "The entire family of the Mount Rinjani National Park Office expresses its deepest condolences on the death of Juliana De Souza Pereira Marins, a Brazilian climber who passed away on the hiking trail in the Mount Rinjani National Park area.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim. May they receive strength and courage to face this disaster. Rinjani shares our condolences, the nature she loved witnessed her last steps."

The search for Juliana lasted four days. Rescue teams faced difficulties in accessing the site, adverse weather conditions, equipment failures, including a rope that was too short, among other reported mishaps.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Juliana lived in Niteroi and had a degree in advertising and communication and worked as a pole dancer.

Alexandre Pato is a former footballer who found most success with AC Milan over six years. He was loaned to Chelsea and scored on one of his two appearances, but the loan was not made permanent. He played 27 times for his national side, scoring 10 times.

