After four days of intensive search and rescue operations, 26-year-old Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins has been found dead, according to reports.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had been missing since Saturday, June 21, when she reportedly fell from a cliff near the crater of active volcano Mount Rinjani.

Her death has been confirmed by Brazilian former minister and Mato Grosso do Sul senator Tereza Cristina on X (formerly Twitter): “The entire Brazil cheered and prayed that the rescue would arrive in time to save the young woman from Niterói, Juliana Marins, alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, they could not save her. Very sad. Our condolences to her family and friends. And may the Brazilian government, through Itamaraty, demand an investigation of the facts and the punishment of those responsible in Indonesia. In practice, Juliana was left behind twice: on the dangerous trail and after she fell off the cliff.”

Juliana, part of a hiking group, disappeared around 6.30am local time on June 21 after reportedly falling off a cliff bordering the crater trail. Her guide, believing she was too tired, advised her to rest and continued onward with other group members, returning later to find only her flashlight about 300 metres downhill.

After four days of intensive search and rescue operations, 26-year-old Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins has been found dead, according to reports. | Instagram

Indonesian park officials initially reported hearing her cries for help and considered her “safe, but in shock.” Drone footage later that day showed Juliana seated on the volcanic soil below the path. However, as rescuers descended to her estimated location, poor visibility and hazardous terrain thwarted their efforts. Thick fog and weather disruptions prevented further rescue actions by Monday, explained officials.

Juliana's sister, Mariana, shared harrowing details with the press: “She spent the night alone, missing, and now they no longer have visual contact with her because she’s sliding down the cliff. At first, they tried to reach her with a rope that was shorter than necessary and couldn’t.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family has voiced growing frustration over rescue coordination. “The Indonesian government is lying, and the embassy is not verifying the facts before informing us. She is not receiving supplies,” Mariana added. “The images of Juliana were allegedly taken by family members themselves — not during an actual rescue attempt.”

Officials deemed helicopter extraction too risky, pointing out: “The only way a helicopter could help would be if the victim were already at a safe location, like the campsite.”

Mount Rinjani, which stands at over 3,700 metres, has claimed lives in the past. In 2022, a Portuguese man died after falling from the summit, and in May 2025, a Malaysian climber also died during an ascent. Indonesian forestry official Satyawan Pudyatmoko urged climbers to prioritise safety when trekking in high-risk zones.