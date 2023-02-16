The labout leader has made his first trip to Ukraine since the beginning of the war almost one year ago

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has made his first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia.

Starmer made the trip to Kyiv on Thursday 16 February and is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit. The leader of the opposition made a vow to continue the UK’s support of Ukraine if he were to become Prime Minister at the next general election.

Speaking of his party’s commitment to continuing support for Ukraine, Starmer said: “Should there be an election next year and a change of government, the position on Ukraine will remain the same.

“It’s very important for me to be here in Ukraine with the people of Ukraine where heavy fighting took place in the first few months of the conflict, making it clear that support for Ukraine in the United Kingdom is united. Throughout the conflict, the Labour party has stood united with the Government in the United Kingdom to show our support for Ukraine.”

It comes after Zelensky made his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader addressed MPs at the Houses of Parliament on 8 February and later he met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss further support.

Starmer spoke to reporters in Irpin, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital. He is due to also visit Bucha, an area which hit the headlines after mass graves were found after Russian occupation.

He said “It’s incredible to see the evidence of atrocities that I’ve seen this morning. Photographs of civilians in the outskirts of Kyiv blindfolded, with their arms tied behind their back.

Sir Keir Starmer has made his first trip to Ukraine since war broke out with Russia. (Credit: Getty images)