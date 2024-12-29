A KLM Boeing 737-800 flight from Oslo to Amsterdam was forced to make an emergency landing at Torp Sandefjord Airport in southern Norway on Friday evening due to a technical malfunction shortly after takeoff. | SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

The aircraft, carrying 182 people including crew, landed safely at 7.14pm local time, with no reported injuries, according to Norwegian police.

The flight departed Oslo at 6.55pm but passengers and crew soon reported hearing a loud noise. "There was a hard noise," KLM said in a statement, prompting pilots to divert to Torp for safety reasons. Local media reported that smoke was seen emanating from the left engine. Upon landing, the plane skidded off the runway and came to a stop in the grass, becoming temporarily unsteerable.

Dutch passenger and cyclist Amber Kraak shared her account, saying: "Information from the cockpit indicated it was a tire blowout, and the hydraulic system was damaged." She added that due to foggy conditions in Oslo, the pilots opted for an alternate airport.

Another passenger, Martin Frank, who was seated near the front of the plane, described the moment: "It was like hitting something." He commended the captain’s communication, which kept the cabin calm. After the plane landed safely, passengers applauded in relief.

The incident led to logistical challenges upon landing. "There was a logistical mess," Frank said. "Everyone needed to get to the terminal, luggage had to be removed, and hotels had to be arranged. We’re heading back to Oslo tonight and hopefully home tomorrow."

The Norwegian Accident Investigation Board has launched an inquiry into the cause of the malfunction. Torp Sandefjord Airport was closed for the remainder of the evening while the aircraft was removed from the runway.