Protesters have occupied Luetzerath

Climate activists have pledged to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battleground between the government and environmental campaigners.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in protest training and a subsequent demonstration in the hamlet of Luetzerath, near the Garzweiler coal mine. The open-cast mine, which provides a large share of the lignite – a soft, brownish coal – burned at nearby power plants, is scheduled to close by 2030 under a deal agreed last year between the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia and utility company RWE.

The company says it needs the coal to ensure Germany’s energy security, which has come under strain following the cut in gas supplies from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

A demontrator holds a sign against the demolition of the village of Luetzerath at the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine during a demonstration before the party congress of the Greens at the World Conference Center in Bonn, western Germany on October 14, 2022. - The first party conference of the Greens to be held “in person” in three years, will take place on 15-16 October, and will focus in particular on nuclear power plant lifespans and the planned support in the face of rising energy prices. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

But environmental groups have condemned the agreement, saying it will still result in hundreds of millions of tons of coal being extracted and burned. They argue this will release vast amounts of greenhouse gas and make it impossible for Germany to meet its commitments under the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Where is Luetzerath?

The tiny hamlet is located next to the vast Garzweiler coal mine and is to the west of Cologne. The original inhabitants of Luetzerath have moved out as it is due to be demolished, however it has been occupied by activists.

Why are activists protecting the village?

Prominent campaigners have called on supporters to defend the village from destruction, citing the impact that climate change is already having on Germany and beyond. German news agency dpa reported that some activists have erected barricades and other defensive measures to prevent Luetzerath being razed.

