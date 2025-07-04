This is the moment an endangered mako shark repeatedly launches itself out of the water in front of stunned watchers.

The images were filmed in Tikhaya Bay, in the waters off Vladivostok, in Russia's Far-Eastern Primorsky Krai region on June 26, with reports saying that the sharks have shown up earlier than usual in the region this year due to the unusually high summer heat.

The video footage, shot by one of the watchers from a boat, shows one of the sharks repeatedly launching itself into the air as if to show off.

Local experts warned bathers to pay attention to the sharks and to be careful, as they are known to attack humans.

Mako sharks often leap out of the water while hunting for prey in a move that is known as breaching and which is geared towards preventing it from escaping.

They are considered to be the fastest shark species and are currently listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Story: NewsX