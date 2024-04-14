Malaysia: Giant 6ft-long decomposing 'globster' sea creature washes up on beach horrifying locals - watch video
A mass of flesh has washed up on a beach with locals naming the horror sea creature as the “globster”. The marine animal was discovered on Telok Melano beach in Malaysia on 5 April.
Beach-goers discovered the dismembered body of the fish and called over the lifeguards on shift. Marine removal services were called and scientists got a chance to take a closer look. The Mirror reports that they told local news organisations it is a so-called “globster” – a term used for unidentified, large organic masses that have washed up along shores or oceans.
Images of the “globster” were shared on Facebook and lifeguards were seen surrounding the blob as the camera became closer. Images show the sea creature in shreds while waves of water pass over its body.
Masses like this one often turn out to be the carcasses of whales, sharks or octopuses. Only a DNA test will be able to identify what the globster used to be before it washed ashore. It was approximately 6ft-long.
A post by the coast guard on Facebook read: “On April 5, 2024, the APM Coastal Rescue Team found the body of a whale stranded on Melano Bay Beach around 12.03pm. Members on duty found the body while conducting surveillance around the beach.”
