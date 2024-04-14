A giant 6ft-long sea creature called the “globster” washed up on a local beach in Malaysia horrifying locals. (Photo: Sarawak Edition/Facebook)

A mass of flesh has washed up on a beach with locals naming the horror sea creature as the “globster”. The marine animal was discovered on Telok Melano beach in Malaysia on 5 April.

Beach-goers discovered the dismembered body of the fish and called over the lifeguards on shift. Marine removal services were called and scientists got a chance to take a closer look. The Mirror reports that they told local news organisations it is a so-called “globster” – a term used for unidentified, large organic masses that have washed up along shores or oceans.

A giant 6ft-long sea creature called the “globster” washed up on a local beach in Malaysia horrifying locals. (Photo: Sarawak Edition/Facebook)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Images of the “globster” were shared on Facebook and lifeguards were seen surrounding the blob as the camera became closer. Images show the sea creature in shreds while waves of water pass over its body.

Masses like this one often turn out to be the carcasses of whales, sharks or octopuses. Only a DNA test will be able to identify what the globster used to be before it washed ashore. It was approximately 6ft-long.