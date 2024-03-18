Man falls to his death from hot air balloon in Australia as it flew above suburban Melbourne
A man has died after falling from a hot air balloon as it was flying above Melbourne, Australian authorities have confirmed.
The flight took off from the suburbs in the early hours of Monday morning (March 18) and flew for around 30 minutes over the city before the man plunged to his death. His body was found in a residential area of Melbourne, with Victoria state police cordoning off the area of the public as a result.
His body was found miles away from the landing location of the balloon. A spokesperson for Victoria Police said: "Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a man in [the suburb of] Preston on Monday 18 March.
"Emergency services were called to Albert Street where a man's body was located about 7.30am. The death is not being treated as suspicious."
There were several others in the balloon at the time the man fell from the basket, including the pilot. Those who witnessed the incident are said to have been left "traumatised", with counselling and support already arranged.
The incident has shocked many, with a joint statement from the National Commercial Hot Air Ballooning Industry and the Australian Ballooning Federation saying: "Hot air balloon baskets are designed with safety in mind, specifically to prevent passengers from falling out accidentally or from any accidental exit. Passengers and the pilot are understandably traumatised by this tragedy and the operator is arranging psychological support and counselling for all affected."
