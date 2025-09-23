The funeral has been held for two sisters killed in a car crash.

The tragic story of the Moodley sisters has shocked the world. Two - Connor and Cassidy - were killed in a car crash while returning from a cousin’s graduation while a third, Storm, was left hospitalised.

The funeral of Connor and Cassidy was held on Saturday. Their devastated mum Janene said: “From the depths of our shattered hearts, my family and I would like to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming love and support we’ve received since our nightmare began on Sunday [September 14]. We appreciate your presence and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

From left, Connor, Storm, Cassidy Moodley and their mother Janene | Janene Moodley/Facebook

The family are from South Africa, and the accident happened in Gauteng province. The girls’ school, Roosevelt High, has previously paid tribute to them.

Previously Janene wrote: “On behalf of myself, Storm, and our family, I would like to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support we have received during this incredibly difficult time.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Cassidy and Connor in a motor accident near Victoria West in the Karoo. The past two days have been unimaginable, as our family traveled to the Karoo to attend to matters at Stormtin hospital and make the necessary arrangements to bring Connor and Cassidy home to Johannesburg, with the care of our trusted funeral directors. By the grace of God, Storm's condition has stabilized, and they have safely returned home.”