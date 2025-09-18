Two sisters have died and a third is fighting for her life after a car accident.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened on Saturday evening, September 14, in South Africa’s Gauteng province. Roosevelt High School in Randburg, Johannesburg, confirmed the deaths the following day.

Connor Moodley and Cassidy Moodley died in the accident. Their sister Storm Moodley remains in hospital in critical condition. They were reportedly heading home from their cousin’s university graduation in Cape Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their school, Roosevelt High School, said all three sisters were alumni and added: "It is with deep sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that three of our alumni sisters were involved in a serious motor vehicle accident. We are devastated to learn that Connor and Cassidy have tragically passed away, while Storm is currently fighting for her life."

Storm graduated in 2017, Connor in 2018, and Cassidy in 2020.

Roosevelt High School said the sisters brought "sunshine" to relationships and activities. The school added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moodley family during this incredibly difficult time. We hold Storm in our hearts and pray for her strength to keep on fighting."

Picture shows Connor Moodley (right), Cassidy Moodley (middle) and Storm Moodley (left), undated. Connor Moodley and Cassidy Moodley died in an accident in Gauteng, South Africa. Note: Private photo. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

The school asked the community to remember Connor and Cassidy fondly while supporting Storm's recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their mother, Janene Moodley, also shared a message online. She wrote: "My poppet, losing you and Cass is, by far, the greatest weight I’ve ever had to carry. In pieces right now."

Janene Moodley with her daughters, Cassidy and Connor, undated. The two sisters have died in car crash while a third, Storm, is fighting for life in Gauteng, South Africa, Janene Moodley/Newsflash/NX) | Janene Moodley/Newsflash/NX

Their father, Warren Symons, thanked the community for their support.

He wrote: "Thank you to everyone for their love and support during this incredibly awful time. The ordeal is nowhere close to the end, but with time, my family and I will heal enough to celebrate the lives and the people taken from us. No parent should ever have to bury their children.

"To say that we are shattered is a massive understatement, but with your love and support, healing is possible. Hug your kids a little tighter today and thank God for the breath in their bodies, for we don’t know when our journeys together will end."

Story: NewsX