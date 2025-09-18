Former Chelsea footballer David Luiz accused a woman of slander and defamation and police seized her phone after she claimed they had an affair and he threatened her after rejecting his request for a threesome.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The phone of social worker Francisca Karollainy Barbosa Cavalcante was taken during a search in Senador Pompeu, a town in the state of Ceara in north-eastern Brazil, on Tuesday.

Police said the order came from a judge in Fortaleza and the seizure was carried out by the Ceara Civil Police. Cavalcante had filed a police report on August 25 saying David Luiz sent her threatening messages on Instagram shortly after their alleged affair ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She attached screenshots to the case file showing the player allegedly writing that he had "money and power" and that her son could "pay the consequences."

One of the threats reportedly stated: "I can simply make you disappear."

Cavalcante declared in the report that the words made her feel at real risk of death and feared for her son’s safety.

Phone screeenshots that Francisca Karollainy Barbosa Cavalcante say prove she is telling the truth about her involvement with Brazilian footballer David Luiz | Newsflash/NewsX

She told local media that David Luiz, currently engaged to long-time girlfriend Bruna Loureiro, contacted her online, invited her to Fortaleza, and booked her into hotels in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the threats began after she rejected an invitation from him to take part in a threesome.

Cavalcante also said that David Luiz later offered her 100,000 Brazilian reals (£14,000) if she disappeared from his life. She reported that when she refused the offer he repeated his threat and told her she would not live long.

Her lawyers asked for a protective measure when the report was filed that was granted two days later by a court in Ceara.

David Luiz has denied both the threats and the affair. His lawyer Thiago Andrade confirmed he had asked for the seizure of the phone, which is now subject to forensic analysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cavalcante's lawyer Fabiano Tavora said his client had already handed the phone over voluntarily for examination and would comply again if ordered. The case is under seal and the investigation continues.

David Luiz, 38, won the Champions League, Europa League, and Premier League during two spells at Chelsea, and also played for Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, and Benfica as well as the Brazilian national team. He currently plays for Pafos in Cyprus, having left Fortaleza in Brazil at the beginning of August.

Story: NewsX