A glamorous Brazilian influencer who had an affair with footballer Neymar has been tied up and robbed during a violent robbery at her home.

Model and content creator Fernanda Campos had her home in Sao Paulo broken into in the early hours of Sunday. The young beauty told her 1.1m Instagram followers how four men carried out the raid on her home, with three coming inside while one stayed outside to keep watch.

She said the intruders tied her up and ransacked the property, stripping valuables from the walls and taking jewellery, bags, perfumes, cameras and other possessions.

The cars in her garage were left untouched because they were fitted with trackers.

The first video shows the house that was robbed, the second video shows Fernanda Campos speaking about the incident and the third and the fourth videos show the police officers.

She said one of the men grabbed her by the hair and choked her, but that she fought back, leaving the attacker bleeding onto her clothes and belongings.

Fernanda also said the gang had studied her movements and seemed to know details of her life before they struck.

Police arrived with three cars and two motorbikes after the robbery and she later gave a statement at the 7th Police District in Guarulhos.

Fernanda first made headlines in 2023 when she revealed her alleged relationship with Neymar while he was back with Bruna Biancardi, who was pregnant with his daughter at the time.

The scandal sparked a fierce backlash online, led to her Instagram being suspended, and propelled her into a new career on adult content platforms such as OnlyFans and Privacy.

She later joined the reality show A Fazenda 16 in 2024, where she again spoke about Neymar, and has since used her notoriety to build her brand with fashion, beauty and provocative campaigns. The influencer, who built her fame by sharing her glamorous lifestyle online, has now told her followers that even her home is no longer safe.

