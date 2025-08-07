Neymar's fiance Bruna Biancardi poses in undated photo. Fernanda Campos claims she spent the eve of Valentines day, with Neymar. (@brunabiancardi/Newsflash) | @brunabiancardi/Newsflash

Football star Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi started legal action after allegedly discovering she was being secretly being spied on by the landlord of a mansion she rented.

The case was filed in Brazil and concerns the property in Sao Paulo where Bruna, who was then pregnant with their second baby, lived with Neymar and their one-year-old daughter Mavie after moving back from Saudi Arabia, local media reported on August 5.

According to court documents obtained by Brazilian media, the influencer accused the property owner of keeping indoor security cameras operational without her knowledge or consent, violating her privacy and monitoring her family’s daily life.

She claimed that footage obtained through these hidden cameras was used to confront her about alleged breaches of the lease, including the presence of pets indoors.

The landlord is also alleged to have harassed Bruna and her staff with repeated requests for photographs with Neymar, which the legal team described as invasive and unrelated to the tenancy agreement.

Bruna said she only became aware of the surveillance after being questioned about pets being inside the house, which was banned under the rental contract.

The landlord and his wife reportedly admitted that they found out about the pets because they had recording from internal cameras. He later assured that the cameras were shut off and he deleted the monitoring app.

Messages exchanged between the model and the unnamed landlord reportedly read: "Actually, Bruna, my audio is from the cameras. This is for my own safety and that of my family.

"We've had some problems, and since I'm not stupid, I installed the cameras with audio and video.”

Shocked Bruna replied: "So you were watching me after I rented the house?”

Court documents also reveal tensions escalated further when Bruna received a court summons addressed to the landlord at the rented property. When she attempted to forward it to his wife, she claims she was insulted without justification.

She subsequently moved out and sought to terminate the lease, but the landlord reportedly refused.

Her legal team has requested the return of Brazilian 139,600 reals (£19,027) paid as a security deposit, and 10,000 reals (£1,360) in moral damages.

