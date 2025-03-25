A porn star who claims she fell pregnant after bedding football legend Neymar during a sex-party threesome has released a scan said to show her developing embryo.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Model Any Awuada says she was paid 20,000 Brazilian reals (£2,762) to go to the bash on March 11 with 20 other adult performers and escorts.

Now she has released an image of a hospital ultrasound scan of what she alleges could be the Brazilian forward's embryo developing in her womb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an Instagram story the mum-of-one said (in Portuguese): "I'm here in the maternity ward, and I’m going to do the first ultrasound today."

Porn star Any Awuada, and the picture of the scan she released of a pregnancy - which she says could be Neymar's child. But there are doubts over her story | @anyawuada/Newsflash/NX

But while she was looking at the screen the embryo was so tiny she had trouble seeing it. Any says: "Where's the baby?"

In the background a medic can be heard saying: "He is here, very small, inside the womb."

Delighted Any replies: "Mummy is already looking forward to you. And she loves you very much."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But details on close-up images of the scan reveal baffling doubts over just who might be the baby's dad.

Any, real name Nayara Macedo, claims to have fallen pregnant on the day she bedded Neymar at the sex party on March 11. But the ultrasound image reveals that the scan was carried out on March 24, just 13 days later. Most pregnancy experts say a viable embryo cannot be detected until 17 days after fertilisation.

The mismatched dates raise questions of whether Any was pregnant before she had sex with Neymar or if the ultrasound is simply an elaborate fake to boost her social media appeal.

Even Any's followers are already doubting her pregnancy. One said: "The fastest pregnancy in the universe!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another doubted: "Guys, do you believe she really ended up with Neymar? It's not possible lol."

A third said: "This woman never tires of embarrassing herself."

In one interview Any confirmed she had sex with Neymar in a threesome. Interviewer Leo Dias asked her: "Let me ask you something, we also said this over the phone and it's the most delicate question - did you have sex with Neymar?"

The model replied: "Yes."

Then Dias asked if it was during a threesome and she confirmed: "There was someone else."

Story: NewsX