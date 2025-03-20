A model who said that she was paid to have a threesome with Neymar during a secret sex party on a farm has now claimed that she is pregnant.

Neymar had a controversial private party on March 11, with one of the models who was at businessman Rafael Motta's farm last Monday saying on March 14 that she had a threesome with the Santos player.

The farm is reportedly called Fofocalizando and the model, named as Nayara Macedo, better known as Any Awuada, confirmed that she had a threesome with Neymar, adding: "There was someone else [there]."

Nayara Macedo , also known as Any Awauda, with her pregnancy test and also in an undated photo. She claimed she had sex with Neymar | @anyawuada/Newsflash/NX

Any claimed that she had been paid BRL 20,000 (GBP 2,762) to attend the bash where escorts were allegedly involved. And now, the model has announced that she is pregnant, recording a short clip showing it on Wednesday, March 19, in which she is seen holding up what appears to be a positive pregnancy test.

Many of her followers quickly suggested that she had become pregnant for financial interest.

One asked: "Did you insist on getting pregnant with Neymar just for the alimony?"

The outraged model replied: "I can even retire my granddaughter if I want, alone, without needing anyone's money, because having a child is no joke.

"And while we are at it: you don’t know who the father is, nobody knows, only I know. Let’s respect that a little bit."

Story: NewsX